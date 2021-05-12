this is the only way

That is how easy it is to send or receive money on WhatsApp using Bizum.

Until WhatsApp finally introduces the possibility of make payments through chats In all countries, many of the users of the messaging app must look for an alternative when it comes to send or receive money without having to exit the application.

Precisely today we are going to talk about one of these alternatives, which allow send or receive money via WhatsApp using the famous peer-to-peer payment platform, Bizum.

Send money by WhatsApp through Bizum

The option to send or receive money through Bizum through WhatsApp is exclusively available to BBVA clients. And it is that the bank has introduced the system called BBVA Cashup, which enables send money through any messaging app, be it WhatsApp, Telegram or even Instagram through your direct messages.

This system allows send money to a contact on our agenda without having to leave the app in which we are. And for this, it is only necessary activate BBVA Cashup following these steps:

First, make sure you have the latest version of the BBVA app installed on your mobile. Enter the BBVA app and tap on “Bizum”. Then tap on the blue banner at the bottom, with the text “ Do you want to send money while chatting? Find out here. ”Tap on“ Continue ”, and then access the settings. From there, you will have to activate the BBVA Cashup switch to activate the option.

Thus, BBVA Cashup will have been activated. However, everything is not ready yet to be able to send money through Bizum on WhatsApp and other messaging apps.

And the thing is that, to function, BBVA Cashup works as a virtual keyboard., which replaces the default keyboard of our smartphone. Therefore, it will be necessary select BBVA Cashup as keyboard following these steps:

Open any application where you can open the virtual keyboard of your mobile. For example, WhatsApp. Once there, head over to a chat to show the keyboard. Tap on the keyboard settings icon. It is usually represented by a gear icon. Sometimes a notice will also appear in the notification panel from which you can choose the keyboard.In the keyboard selection menu, select BBVA Cashup.

When you have the keyboard selected, the only thing left is send the money. It can be done through any messaging application, or through any other app that allows the keyboard to be displayed. This is what you should do:

Display the BBVA Cashup keyboard and choose the contact you want to send the money to. Enter the amount to be sent. Enter the BBVA access password or use your fingerprint to log in. Wait until you receive the password by SMS and enter it when you ask for it.

This is all. When you are done, the money will have been sent through Bizum without having to leave WhatsApp.

Logically, it will not be necessary to have to carry out all this process every time you want to send money to a contact: it will be enough with select the keyboard and proceed to send money. Now, it only remains to wait for more and more banks to introduce similar functionalities, or for WhatsApp itself to implement its payment tool in countries where it is not yet available.

