This is the only place in the world where the iPhone alarm does not work | Technology

In particular, in this part of the world, neither the alarm nor the iPhone reminders seem to work.

Sometimes a small application can be very important for our day to day, and if you have an iPhone, surely you use both the alarm function and the Reminders function, so as not to fall asleep to go to work or study, or not to forget that one. date so important to you.

But of course, if you live in the Azores islands, you’re going to have to go back to the classic pen and paper if you have an iPhone, because for more than a month iPhone’s built-in alarm and reminders don’t work.

They report from iFeed.pt, via 9to5mac, that there seems to be a general error that prevents the built-in alarm of the iPhone from working correctly for the people of the Azores Islands.

As they comment, Clock app crashes directly when trying to set an alarm as long as iPhone is set within local time zone. The Reminders application is also affected.

The funny thing about the matter is that although it is an error reported for a month, it has not been solved in the latest iOS updates.

Until now, the community of users of the Azores Islands advises disabling the “set automatically” option within the date and time settings and later change the time zone to another region.

If you have this problem, you should take the following steps:

Go to your iPhone settings Then select “general” Now “date and time” Deactivate the option to “set automatically” Set the time zone in “Praia, Cape Verde”, which is the same as the Azores Islands

The Azores Islands are a group of nine Portuguese islands located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean about 1,400 km west of Lisbon, and where almost 250,000 inhabitants reside, and surely many of them with an iPhone.