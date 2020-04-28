The charismatic presenter, famous for being wrong when talking about a brand of mayonnaise, has been living in the same place since 1975

The Mexican presenter Pedro Sola, 73, became a sensation in his country after he confused two brands of mayonnaise during a paid slot on the ‘Ventaneando’ program.

Since then, the communicator, who has been the subject of even memes, has known how to get the most out of his fame, having created, in November 2017, his video channel on YouTube.

In the videos that he has shared, with his more than 430,000 followers, the also journalist has shown various corners of the apartment in which he has lived since 1975 and which was inherited by his mother.

The property is located in the Polanco neighborhood, one of the most exclusive areas in the northwest of Mexico City.

Kitchen

The kitchen of your apartment is closed and is equipped with a brown cupboard and a breakfast area with space for six people.

Television room

The television room in your property is made up of a chocolate-colored sofa with space for three people, a pistachio-tone individual sofa, a carpet, paintings, as well as a coffee-colored desk and a piece of furniture where you placed your television.

It also has a bookcase built into the wall where it keeps some books, photographs and dozens of memories of his multiple trips around the world.

Room

To the side of the TV room is the main room, where it has two individual red-toned sofas accompanied by two very picturesque flower cushions, as well as a small coffee-colored side table.

It also has a brown sofa for three, an orange stool for two, a coffee table in brown and a Persian carpet similar to the one in the living room.

Dinning room

On one side of the main room is the dining room which has a wooden table with space for eight chairs, as well as a third room with two individual armchairs.

She also has a piece of furniture in which she keeps various religious images, as well as a cart with tea cups that belonged to her grandmother.

Living room

The apartment has a third room that was originally his mother’s bedroom, but which he adapted with a blue futon to receive his visitors.

It also has a TV cabinet and a closet.

Office

The office has a desk with a couple of computers, as well as two bookshelves where she keeps some of her favorite books.

Main bedroom

The main bedroom has a walking closet, a large bed, a dresser for your clothes and your television, as well as some exercise devices.

The two full bathrooms, which the property has, are located outside the rooms.

Secondary bedroom

The secondary bedroom, used to receive visitors, is made up of a double bed, a closet and a television.

This space is also used and used as an ironing room.

Keep reading

Meet the home of Alejandra Espinoza, Aníbal Marrero and little Matteo in Los Angeles

Meet the imposing apartment that Giuanluca Vacchi shares with his sexy girlfriend in Miami

This is the house in Colombia of Rafaela, the tender daughter of Cristian Castro and Paola Eraso

This is the mansion where Silvia Pinal suffered the fall that sent her to the hospital

.