The government announced a few weeks ago the development of, at last, the official Spanish application for tracking contacts due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. Later, a pilot program was announced on the island of La Gomera that would start yesterday, as it finally did. A pilot program to test Radar COVID, the app that was sent to the Apple and Google stores and it is already available.

At least in the Google Play Store, from where it can be downloaded in the form of early access at the expense of the Government completing the pilot in San Sebastián de La Gomera and deciding whether to launch it definitively throughout the national territory. We have accessed the app and tested it, and here we tell you how it works.

How Radar COVID works

The privacy policy of Radar COVID, of obligatory acceptance if we want to continue

As we have said, the app It has appeared before in the Android store than in the iOS store, We suppose that for a matter of speed at the time of reviewing and approving it, and we have had access to it. As soon as it is installed and opened, the application takes advantage of the startup screens to describe its operation while alerting about the pilot program that is carried out in La Gomera.

After this first explanation, and the obligatory acceptance of the conditions of use and the privacy policy to continue (in which it is explained to us that the app is anonymous and for voluntary use), we have now started activating Bluetooth to be able to send and receive the random codes that the app generates, and which help compose the list of our risky contacts . A list to notify those involved in the event that a member of the same is positive for coronavirus.

The app notifies us of our level of exposure to the tracked COVID

Once all this is done, the first thing that Radar COVID offers us is a little message about our level of exposure to COVID since our contact list is empty at the moment. It should be noted that active tracking can be stopped at any time, and that we can take the app installed without it working. Recall that the Government makes special emphasis that the app is for voluntary use.

The app couldn’t be easier and we don’t even have a settings menu in it. The only thing we can do with it is activate or deactivate it so that it emits and receives the codes of other users, and we will be the ones in charge of notifying it that we have tested positive on a COVID-19 test so that the system can notify those affected. No more no less.

To notify a positive we will have to enter a code that will provide us with Health

To notify the positive we must enter the code that the corresponding health department has sent us, so that we do not register false or erroneous contagions, and avoid unnecessary trauma to the rest of those involved. Once the code is entered, the app asks us again if we are sure we want to notify it, and once we verify it, the code will be registered in the server in charge of the rest of the warning process.

« Your random IDs from the past 14 days will serve to alert people close to you that they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Your identity will not be shared with anyone. »

As we see, codes will be stored in the phone only for 14 days, the period set by the Government in which we could give symptoms of being infected. If we wish, however, we can decide to delete the IDs from our contact list from the settings. The procedure is to go to Google> Notifications of exposure to COVID-19, provided that our system already has this active functionality.

COVID radar

Price: Free Download it at: Google play Download it at: App Store (pending)

