this is the new Xiaomi smart lock

Xiaomi has just launched a new smart lock with 3D facial recognition and the ability to make video calls.

Although the world of smart locks it’s still a bit green in Europe, in China they are gadgets that have been taking enough traction in recent years.

Proof of this is the launch of the My Automatic Door Lock Pro, a new smart lock made in Xiaomi with specifications that will leave more than one with their mouths open. Let’s get to know it!

This is the Mi Automatic Door Lock Pro

With a official price of 2099 yuan (about 325 dollars or 275 euros), the Mi Automatic Door Lock Pro can now be book in China through YouPin, where it will be released in the middle of next week.

As you can see, it is a high end lock with functions that are not at all conventional in this type of product. As indicated by Xiaomi in its presentation, we are facing a reference gadget, the Mi Automatic Door Lock Pro being the flagship of the Xiaomi home automation product catalog for this 2021.

Perfectly integrated into the Mijia ecosystem, the lock is also compatible with Apple HomeKit, being able to be paired with devices that go beyond the smartphone.

Regarding their features, stands out above all for its double wide angle camera 2.3 megapixel resolution, which includes support for a 3D facial recognition with promises a success rate close to 99%. If this method does not convince us, it can also be unlocked by fingerprint, bluetooth, NFC or one-time numeric codes.

In addition to replacing the lifelong key with the technologies already mentioned, it includes the possibility of Record absolutely everything that happens in front of her, allowing monitor the entrance of our home at all times.

The Mi Automatic Door Lock Pro records videos when it detects movements and allows us to even make video calls through it.

As far as battery is concerned, Xiaomi guarantees an operation of up to 12 months using AA batteries, while the camera has a rechargeable lithium battery that can handle 3 to 5 months.

At least in China, the installation of the Mi Automatic Door Lock Pro is free and includes a 3-year warranty. For the rest, we will have to wait to see if the product leaves the Asian country and if it curdles in the international market, with Xiaomi you never know …

