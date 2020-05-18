A cap that can keep you from going bald, a hair-growing comb or an electric bicycle. Over time we have seen Xiaomi launch products that are far from the world of smartphones, and that are among the most curious. The Chinese company continues to work on new projects, and has recently presented its latest product: a new router that may well seem an Xbox Series X, the new Microsoft console which will be available later this year.

The tech giant has launched in China your second WiFi router 6, called Mi Router AX1800, as collected from Gizmohcina. A product that stands out, above all, for its design, which is completely different from its predecessors and which very reminiscent of the Xbox Series X design, as has also adopted the tower form factor. Xiaomi ensures that this new design allows for more storage space and, therefore, a heat trigger is also included to keep the temperature under control.

Among its features, the My Xiaomi AX1800 Router It features a high performance dual band concealed antenna that aims to provide strong 360 degree signal coverage. Furthermore, both frequency ranges – 2.4GHz and 5GHz – have two independent Qorvo high-performance signal amplifiers that increased the signal strength by 4dB, which should increase coverage by 50 percent.

This is the new Xiaomi router that looks like an Xbox Series X

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi Router AX1800 arrives with 256 GB of RAM and it has Mesh Networking support for perfect signal coverage in the house. In the same way, it also supports the connection of up to 128 devices simultaneously and inside it sports a Qualcomm APQ6000 quad-core processor with dedicated NPU. Among other details, highlights that this product comes with support for OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access) technology that allows the router to send data to multiple terminal devices using only one transmission.

Furthermore, the company has claimed that every time a new Xiaomi Smart Home device is connected to the network, this device automatically gets the Mi App settings. without the need to manually enter a password. Xiaomi has also revealed that its new router arrives with Tencent Online Game Accelerator Built-in, which has been deeply customized to speed up the online gaming experience on PC and smartphone.

But that’s not all, since the Chinese manufacturer will give away three months free membership with the purchase of this router. Xiaomi’s new Mi Router AX1800 will be available for pre-sale in China at a price of 30 yuan, while its starting price is 329 yuan, about 43 euros approximately to change. However, the device will initially be available for 299 yuan, which is approximately about 39 euros. Undoubtedly, it is a different router that will confuse more than one with the new generation console that Microsoft will launch on the market at the end of the year.

