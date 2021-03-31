This is the new Xiaomi charging mat, the toughest rival of Apple’s AirPower

This new wireless charging mat has 19 coils, allows you to charge 3 devices at the same time and has a price of about 80 euros to change.

The Chinese giant Xiaomi celebrated the first part of its “Mega launch” yesterday, in which he not only introduced the new members of the Mi 11 range, the Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11i, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra, but also announced a series of new gadgets: a new wireless charging mat, which has what it takes to become Apple’s biggest AirPower competitor and a wireless charging stand that allows the terminal to be placed both vertically and horizontally while we load it.

This is all that the new Xiaomi wireless charging mat offers us

Right between the presentation of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, the Chinese company presented one of its star gadgets for this year 2021, a wireless charging base that will allow us to charge the terminal, the smartwatch and the headphones at the same time, as long as they are compatible with this type of load.

This new wireless charging mat is capable of charging up to 3 devices at the same time thanks to the incorporation of 19 coils inside, which detect where the device we want to load is located and take care of power it.

This base has 20W charging power for each device, that is to say, a total of 60W, something that is not bad at all if we think that many competing terminals have that charging speed directly by cable.

Xiaomi claimed that it started working on this wireless charging mat two years ago, right after Apple announce the cancellation of the AirPower after having trouble controlling heat dissipation. In this regard, the Chinese manufacturer has explained that it has encountered a series of technical difficulties when designing this product, precisely due to the overheating problems that this base could have.

To further delve into the Cupertino-based manufacturer’s wound, during the presentation of this wireless charging mat you could see how one of the devices that was charging on it was an iPhone, betrayed by its characteristic notch.

Xiaomi also introduced an 80W wireless charging stand

The second gadget that Xiaomi presented at the launch event held yesterday was a wireless charging support that allows us to place our smartphone in a vertical or horizontal position while charging and that has a charging speed of 80W.

For example, the 5,000 mAh battery of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which has a 67W wireless charge, can be fully charged with this support in just 36 minutes.

In addition, the Chinese manufacturer includes in the box of this wireless charging stand a 120W power adapter to charge any other device that we have at home in the shortest possible time.

Availability and prices

Both this new mat and the new wireless charging stand are available for purchase, at the moment, only in China, although we hope that they will begin to be marketed in Europe very soon.

This new wireless charging base has a starting price of 599 yuan, about 78 euros to change, while the wireless charging support has a special launch price, if we buy it together with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, of 199 yuan, about 26 euros to change.

