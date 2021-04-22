This is the new Warzone map in all its glory

The Warzone nuclear event was short but intense. The first part of it was developed in a Verdansk taken by the zombies, to then give way to two minor events on Rebith Island with the night theme as it teaches.

Now is the final event. The new Warzone that will show what will be the Battle Royale map for next year. A Verdansk that will be very familiar but very different.

In this sense, the final event of Warzone is ready to start today, coinciding with the launch of season 3 of Cold War. Depending on where you live, the time will be different, but it will start simultaneously for all players in the world at the same time:

United States: 3:00 p.m. (ET) / 12:00 p.m. (PST) Spain: 9:00 p.m. Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador: 2:00 p.m. Venezuela: 3:00 p.m. Argentina, Chile: 4:00 p.m.

This event is expected show the new map in all its glory and Battle Royale being playable again in Verdanks, now limited to Rebirth Island as the core event in Warzone.

This is the new Warzone map

Although there are still a few hours for the new map to be shown and the beginning of the Warzone event on Adler, which will also be available in Cold War, some have already been lucky to access the new map by private games.

The new Verdanks is the same as the old one, but almost every element of the game has changed, even the color palette is now more similar to the one on Renaissance Island. In addition, many of the classic locations have changed diametrically, they have added new POIs and now the entire floor loot is from Cold War, with no more Modern Warfare weapons on the ground.

Be that as it may, we are just a few hours apart to see the new Warzone map in all its splendor and learn more about the Hunt for Alder event. 9:00 p.m. in Spain. 14.00 in Mexico. 12.00 USA Everything is ready for the future of Warzone in Cold War’s past.

