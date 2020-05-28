MIUI 12 promises to be one of the most innovative versions of MIUI in recent years, and that is one thing that we love, because, after all, Regardless of the Android version, this customization layer is capable of adding a large number of functionalities. that can be most useful to us. And this is what will happen with the new tool for MIUI 12 screenshots.

We have already told you what are the 4 hidden news of MIUI 12 that Xiaomi has not talked much about, and now we are going to show you the new tool for taking screenshots that we will find in MIUI 12, and that greatly improves the experience when we want to capture a specific area.

This is the new tool for screenshots in MIUI 12

MIUI 12 will make a tool available to users so that users can make screenshots in a simpler way, and with many more possibilities and functions than before. And that is to say, since the Xiaomi tool to make a screenshot is today one of the best you can find in a customization layer, thanks to having things like the possibility of scrolling, which allows you to scroll in the capture itself.

With this tool, which, as you can see in the video, can be configured to open with a long press on the home button, Xiaomi will allow us to capture what is in an area of ​​our screen, freehand, square or circular, instead of capturing the entire screen. And, once you have made the “drawing” of the screenshot, you can readjust it by moving the selected area that will be arranged on the screen.

This new option is what Xiaomi calls “Partial Screenshot”, And, once you have done this, you will have the same options as in the usual screenshot, such as modifying, editing or sharing, so the interface will be quite familiar if you are already used to MIUI and its screenshots. .

This new feature has been discovered by kacskrz, a Senior member of XDA Developers who, as it turns out, is having the opportunity to test the beta version of MIUI 12, which, at the moment, is only available in its Chinese version. And changes are expected from this version with respect to the global version, as happens every year with the customization layer.

We recommend you | If you have a Xiaomi, you can now activate the app drawer, we show you how!

We do not know what will be the way in which Xiaomi will allow us to launch this mode without using the virtual buttons, but surely there is a shortcut in the notification curtain that will facilitate everything. And the truth is that we think it is a good addition for MIUI 12, since it allows us to cut only what interests us, and we can leave our gallery free of distractions that do not interest us in the least.

If you want to know everything about Android, you have to follow our Instagram or join our Telegram channel.

Follow Andro4all