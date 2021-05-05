This is the new tire labeling

Enlarge

The new label design has clearer graphics to know the level of braking, rolling resistance and noise level of the tires. Here we explain it to you.

With the entry into the month of May, the new tire labeling, which in general terms will help users choose their compounds in a more informed way. According to the DGT, the main objective is to promote the use of tires that are safe, durable and efficient in terms of consumption and that also present low noise levels.

More complete and clear information about the tire

One of the great novelties of this labeling is the appearance of a QR code visible on the top right of the label that takes us to a direct access to the database (EPREL) of the European Union, where you can consult the complete information about said rubber. This database shows the different classifications, as well as the entire production process of the model that is being sought. The data whose information has been expanded for the covers are:

The rolling resistance linked to fuel consumption. The braking capacity on wet roads. The noise levels emitted by the tire and indicated by the number of decibels and by the letters A, B or C.

Delving into them, it is observed that a reassigned from categories. If before it was classified from A to G, now the last one is eliminated and it goes up to E. Likewise, those that had previously been classified as class E for their rolling resistance and their grip in the wet will now be classified as class D.

Another of the new functions resides in two pictograms that appear if we talk about a tire suitable for driving in snow that complies with the homologation standards of the European Union (known as the snowflake test), and / or if it is a tire that offers good traction on ice in line with the new ISO quality standards.

According to Continental, with this new labeling, end users and commercial operators will be able to choose more specifically the tires they want to use for their vehiclesSince a wheel with lower rolling resistance will end up with substantial fuel savings and a significant reduction in CO2 emissions, while clearer information on wet grip will contribute to greater road safety.