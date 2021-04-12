This is the new Suzuki Burgman 400, now adapted to Euro 5

Suzuki has just renewed its already legendary Burgman 400. Apparently it has undergone more internal changes than external so its appearance has changed in a very subtle way. Its 2020 design is still very up-to-date with what is not missing any aspectual renewal beyond the full led headlights and slight changes in its lines. But under the fairing we can find some changes.

Safety

The Suzuki scooter has gained in safety as it now includes one more element apart from ABS. The traction control. While it is true that in 125 motorcycles You may not need this element, because its power is very low, in a 400 it is not a bad thing to have it. When the traction control detects that the wheel is skidding, it acts on the injection and intake in such a way that it regulates the delivery of power by the engine to the wheel, regardless of how much we are asking with the hand. On the other hand, the ABS has been refined in the 2021 version, and it weighs a little less.

Motor

Here we find one of the most notable differences in the 2020 – 2021 change. Keep in mind that we are (luckily or unfortunately) premiering Euro5. This leads to greater restrictions in terms of emissions and as we are well known, these greater restrictions tend to translate into less power. That is why the Burgman 400 2021 develops 28.8Cv (at 6,300rpm), a figure that may shock a bit since the 2020 developed 31Cv. What has increased a bit is the motor torque, which in 2021 is 35.2Nm (at almost 5000 rpm) while in 2020 it is 34Nm. To this propellant of 399cc is accompanied by a deposit of 13.5 liters.

Driving

Actually, the 2021 chassis is exactly the same as the 2020 chassis. Nothing has changed. Nor do the measurements of the discs change, which are still 260mm(double) front and 210mm rear. What if it varies slightly is the weight. The 2021 version declares a weight of 218Kg while the 2020 version declared 215kg. Due to the few variations, the Burgman 400 2021 will presumably perform almost the same as its 2020 predecessor.

Price

The Burgman 400 2020 is on the official website announced from € 7,329 when it was previously at € 8,128. It would be logical to think that the 2021 wreck would be around € 8,200 as a base. Now, if what you are looking for is to go for the offer, the price at which 2020 is now is not bad!

New color

It is not yet known how long it will take for the 2021 version to arrive at the dealership. But this time, one of the novelties is that when it arrives, it will do so with a new color. The Metalic Mat Sword Silver.