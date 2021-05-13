this is the new SUV with Toyota genes

In mid-2022, Subaru will begin to sell in Europe the unprecedented Solterra, an SUV-type model, developed together with Toyota and one hundred percent electric.

May 12, 2021 (1:45 PM CET)

Subaru Solterra 2022 first teaser

Based on the e-Subaru global platform dedicated to fully electric vehicles and developed jointly with Toyota, the Japanese firm announces the unpublished SUV Solterra. According to the first official information, sales of this new model will start in mid-2022.

The Subabu Solterra 2022 will be framed in the C segment of the mid-size or compact SUV and is the first vehicle from the Japanese manufacturer developed on the e-Subaru platform exclusively for 100% electric cars (BEV, in its acronym in English).

The e-Subaru technical platform has been tuned with Toyota and this architecture will come true various vehicles that will share a multitude of elements in its front, central and rear parts. The ultimate production model, true to classic Subaru genes, will benefit from the new evolution of the system. All Wheel Drive (AWD).

The Subaru Solterra will be one hundred percent electric

The SOLTERRA denomination It is the result of the union of words “SOL” and “TERRA”, Latin terms for “Sun” and “Earth” respectively, through which the Japanese firm pays tribute to our planet and nature.

By the middle of next year, the range of Subaru brand SUV-type vehicles in Europe will be made up of a total of four models: Outback, Forester, XV and the new Solterra.