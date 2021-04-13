this is the new Spotify player to install in the car

Spotify continues to look for innovative ways to bring its content outside of traditional devices. In a strange turn of events, the company has introduced its own car music player. A standalone hardware device that can be placed in any car and that responds to the name of Car Thing.

It is a smart music control. It can be integrated into any vehicle and placed, for example, in the vents.

In short, Car Thing is a touch screen with predefined physical controls and a dial to move through the menus. In addition, it has voice control. The company points out that this is a limited release, at the moment, for a few subscribers in the United States. Also, Car Thing not intended to compete with car infotainment systems, rather complement it.

Car Thing is a Spotify ‘remote control’ for the car

Being a product limited to a handful of subscribers, Car Thing requires a paid premium subscription plan from Spotify and a smartphone with a WiFi or mobile data connection. In addition, users can’t use Car Thing to listen to downloaded music; streaming only, although that functionality could come in the future.

And it is that more or less Car Thing is a Dedicated Spotify remote control for the car. Actually, does not work independentlyas it must be paired for data connection. And then connect by Bluetooth or with an AUX cable to connect to the car audio system to get the sound, since it does not have a built-in speaker.

About power, the Spotify device uses the typical 12V car connector Via USB connected to the cigarette lighter, so everything is integrated like the rest of classic devices to mount in the car.

Regarding the price, Spotify targets $ 79.99. Now, being somewhat limited for a select few users, it is completely free (beyond shipping costs), although it is unknown when it will be available to all and to which markets it will arrive.

More on this topic