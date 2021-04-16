this is the new sports car

The Mini John Cooper Works also undergoes its renewal process in its third generation. This is how the little sports car is presented.

April 15, 2021 (15:00 CET)

New Mini John Cooper Works 2022.

At the beginning of this year 2021, Mini He presented us with the “restyling” or update of the third generation of its emblematic model. Already then we commented that these changes would also reach the electric version Mini Cooper SE and the sportiest, the one we all know under the name John Cooper Works.

Now we can fully enjoy the details of the new Mini John Cooper Works which, while maintaining the same power level as before, now presents aesthetic novelties in exterior, interior and in its level of equipment, also in line with what was seen in the renewal of the “normal” Mini.

Mini John Cooper Works 2022.

Mini John Cooper Works 2022: this is how it is updated

The new Mini JCW maintains its identity sign with round LED headlights, although it is in the front grill where we perceive the changes and adaptations necessary to be a big and small sports car. The air intakes are larger and the listed red now extends to much lower.

On the side stand out the 17-inch light-alloy wheels as standard, 18 as an option, that hide a specific brake equipment developed by Brembo. At the rear, next to the mythical “Union Jack” design of the British flag in the optical groups, we find a redesigned diffuser and with the double sports exhaust outlet.

Mini John Cooper Works 2022.

TO mechanical level, under the hood still sending a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo petrol engine with 231 hp and 320 Nm of torque. This can be associated with a six-speed manual gearbox or eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic, which translates into faster 0-100 km / h accelerations: 6.3 and 6.1 seconds, respectively.

The high equipment offered by the new Mini John Cooper Works touches on all the sections: at a mechanical level, the sport specific suspension, with a new version of the optional adaptive suspension, with frequency-selective damping technology for a better balance between sportiness and comfort. Already in the inside, different and new equipment packages, which incorporate new options such as the heated steering wheel, the “Stop & Go” function in the Active Cruise Control, the lane departure warning, the rear parking sensors … For its part, the touch screen that commands the dashboard is also new: 8.8 inch that enclose a new more intuitive operating system and, for the first time, with “Live Widgets” connected.