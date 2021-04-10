A new Spanish firm wants to revolutionize the market for electric supercars. This we know about Baltasar, his name.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

April 9, 2021 (13:30 CET)

Baltasar, this is the new Spanish brand of electric supercars

“A street-approved electric circuit supercar”. So concrete and forceful have been the words that have come to us from Baltasar, a new Spanish firm that wants to revolutionize this young market, where the Porsche taycan or the Tesla Model S P100D.

At the moment, we know that the official presentation of this new model will take place on April 21 and we can see it in streaming through Youtube and know all the details through their website. Until then, we will have to settle for the silhouette of the car that you can see in the image that illustrates this article.

The project was born in 2011 at the hands of Baltasar López and no component, platform or engine developed by another car firm has been taken as a basis, according to what we know from the brand. Even the battery development, one of the key aspects of this new electric supercar, has taken shape internally and, finally, it has been possible to carry out through collaboration with Millor Battery, another Spanish company specialized in this type of component.

According to the brand, until now, just a few days before its official presentation, the project has not been announced. In this way, it is shown that the supercar of Baltasar López, whose name we will know during the presentation, is a reality and not one of many promises that are difficult to compromise. We will be attentive next April 21 to know all the details.