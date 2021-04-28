This is the new scam that the DGT alerts

The DGT has alerted of new fraud attempts through e-mail, falsely warning of the expiration of the driving license.

The DGT warns of this new attempted scam on the Internet.

The Internet scams and frauds through fake emails They are among the concerns of the authorities in these times. Although it is common for these types of fraudulent campaigns to be alerted, many people take the bait and end up receiving either a computer virus on your electronic devices or by being victims of “phishing”. That is, someone impersonates us to make fraudulent purchases on the Internet, for example.

The DGT It is also not alien to this type of falsehood and frequently alerts us on its social networks of the latest fraudulent examples in this regard. He recently alerted a email campaign that warned citizens of having received a traffic ticket (false, obviously). Now, the General Directorate of Traffic warns of another scam that makes us believe that our driving license has expired.

“They inform us about new emails communicating false DGT fines or false expiration of the permit. eye! Do not provide any information or click on any link. Eliminate them directly, ”reported the DGT through your Twitter account. “Your driving license requires identification after it expires in our system,” warns the fake mail that is reaching many Spaniards.

⚠️📢 They inform us about new emails 📥communicating false DGT fines or false expiration of the permit. eye! 👁️Do not provide any information or click on any link. Eliminate them directly 🗑️ #phising #false #fake pic.twitter.com/GVP5KVOr2C – Dir. General Traffic (@DGTes) April 12, 2021

It is best to follow the advice that comes directly to us from official authorities and the National Cybersecurity Institute. Apart from the very fact do not open a link to a destination from which you did not expect any kind of notificationYou must bear in mind, as recognized by the DGT, that they never request anyone’s personal data electronically, and less by sending a link.

Scan email that you have received and look at various details:the email account does not match any official account?, there are grammatical errors in the mail or do you use unusual expressions? Remember, however, have your computer’s antivirus updated to avoid a greater evil.