this is the new saloon

This car that you are seeing on the screen is much more than that, a car. It marks a new turning point in Audi and in the VW group, establishing, now, the foundations of practically every electric car that will leave the general quarters of its brands, starting with the future Porsche Macan.

April 19, 2021 (07:00 CET)

Audi A6 -tron Concept

The Platform Premium Electric PPE is the fourth “skeleton” that we had to see in Audi officially clad in muscle and skin, and will be the architecture with the most future within the VW group, the most universal of all. The A6 e-tron, a concept that the brand has presented at the Shanghai Motor Show and will go on sale at the end of 2022 will be the second car to use it. Before, Porsche to launch its Macan SUV only as an electric vehicle, and around it a whole new family of cars will begin to form. As you know, the Audi Q5 and the Porsche Macan have more than just ties, and in this new electric era we will once again experience this duplication of jointly developed SUVs, giving rise to the unreleased Q6 e-tron. But this new Audi, large format, will not only be a car that will occupy a new place in the brand’s catalog of electric vehicles, but it will also become the natural successor to the current Audi e-tron, made on the mixed MLB-EVO architecture, no longer possible evolutions.

Audi A6 -tron Concept

It will be covered, among others, by the Audi Q4 e-tron medium SUV with its two bodies, a model that in the not too distant future will have to change from its current architecture, the MEB, used in the group’s medium and compact vehicles, to PPE, as I said, a more global platform that will eventually merge into VW as SSP: a for everything and almost everything, already with new production standards. The reason is compelling: PPE can be modulated in three dimensions and manufactured from it cars with different wheelbase or track widths, with different height from the ground or roof line. It is, therefore, much more versatile than MEB, it allows to manufacture cars of different categories and formats without the limits that MEB would impose even when it was born, being able to contain a kit of batteries of up to 111 kWh that is not yet in use. China will also be a production center for PPE vehicles, among them, saloons such as the A6 e-tron, through the Changchun factory that is currently under construction and which would begin production in the middle of this decade.

The PPE architecture would have a limit of 1,000 kW and up to 4 motors, but for now …

Even unlike the J1, the platform used by the Audi e-tron GT and the Porsche Taycan and developed only for sports vehicles, PPE has another great additional advantage: the maximum number of motors it can carry per axle … or per wheel since it could house up to a total of four units, with a maximum performance limit that could well serve as technical basis for a hypothetical electric Bugatti Veyron to once again set new records.

In the case of A6 e-tron Concept, and to enter fully into the novelty, Audi has contemplated a twin-engine kit – one per axle – of 350 kW / 476 hp with batteries of just over 100 kWh, without specifying the exact capacity yet. This, thanks to the 800V electronic architecture – another obvious advantage over MEB – can be charged with powers up to 270 kW, being able to recover more than 300 km with a “kick” of ten minutes. In theory, PPE makes it possible to manufacture cars with the same characteristics as the J1 used by the e-tron GT, but with even more advantages, so you have to ask yourself, Does it make sense to keep both platforms? We bet that the future of both the Audi e-tron GT and the Porsche Taycan will also, in the future, be unified with the architecture that hides the Audi A6 e-tron, also gaining competitiveness.

Audi A6 -tron Concept

The few official data are still known about the car, Audi has communicated that it will have versions with different positioning in the range, some more focused on efficiency and radius of action, which would use a single motor on the rear axle and would exceed the 700 km of autonomy —For reference, achieving accelerations from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 7 seconds, depending on the brand—, and others with an orientation more performance and capable of slowing down in 4 seconds when accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h.

At the moment, Audi is only going to exhibit at the Shanghai Motor Show exterior design, which represents practically the 95 percent of the final car line. Its proportions are “small” if we compare them with the Mercedes EQS, for example. Measures 4.96 m long, 1.96 m wide and 1.44 m high. His 0.22 CX it is only two hundredths less good than Mercedes’ declared value for its latest electric saloon. Stand out in the bodywork mirrors by cameras, all the aerodynamic work done from bow to stern, the 22-inch wheels, the new grill design Single Frame or the technology used in the optical groups, in the case of Front Matrix Led, with the possibility of adjusting the design of the light signature with different patterns, at the will of the driver, or to project a video or game source in cinema-quality on a vertical wall to, for example, make the loading time more enjoyable.

Audi A6 -tron Concept

In just under 25 minutes, the Audi A6 e-tron Concept would perform a full recharge from 5 to 80%. Among other technical elements confirmed by the brand are the adaptive air suspension, a suspension made up of a double wishbone train on the front axle and a multi-link type on the rear, or a paint called Heliosilver that reflects solar radiation, improving vehicle efficiency by energy saving in air conditioning and acclimatization of the vehicle. The Audi A6 e-tron Concept will remain closed with its hidden interior In view of those attending the Shanghai show, we do not know if because Audi wants to show its new on-board technology later … Or if the new and impressive concept Mercedes hyperscreen, debuted at EQS, has overshadowed the brand with the four rings. We will keep informed.