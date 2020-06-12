The company sells a cheap Bluetooth headset that is compatible with XiaoAI, the Google Assistant, and Siri.

Xiaomi continues to bring to the market a large number of products that move away from the world of smartphones, such as a cap that can keep you from going bald or an electric bicycle, among many others. Now, the Chinese company has put up for sale a professional headset with support for Google Assistant and Siri, which also stands out for having a fairly cheap price.

The Asian manufacturer has put on sale through Youpin, its third-party store, a professional Bluetooth headset called Xiaomi Bluetooth Headset Pro It stands out for having support for the Google Assistant and Siri, the assistant for Apple devices. A product that comes with ergonomic design Designed to improve comfort and to ensure that it does not fall from the ear while the person wearing it is physically active, such as exercise.

Among its features, the fulcrum is made of a soft elastic rubber material and the earphone can rotate 180 degrees, allowing it to be worn on both the right and left ear. This new product also stands out for using a dual microphone design to reduce noise, and is powered by the Qualcomm QCC3020 Wireless Audio Bluetooth SoC and is equipped with a 12mm dynamic speaker.

It may interest you | The 4 best products that you can buy from Xiaomi and that are not mobile.

This is the new professional headset that Xiaomi has put on sale

This new earphone also comes with a 100 mAh battery, able to withstand up to 8 hours of talk time on a single charge. In the same way, it also comes with a charging case that contains a 600 mAh cell that extends the total life of the battery in about 40 hours. On the other hand, said case also incorporates a pair of POGO pins and a USB Type-C post for fast charging.

The headset itself also has a series of connectors for charging. As for connectivity, this device is compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 and stands out for incorporating support for voice assistant from Xiaomi, XiaoAI, as well as for assistant from Google and Siri, making it a product focused on all kinds of audiences, even outside of China. The new Xiaomi Bluetooth Headset Pro can already be purchased in the Asian country at a price of 199 yuan, which is approximately 25 euros in exchange.

Don’t leave yet … We’ve released a new episode of the Andro4all podcast! Listen to it now on Ivoox and Spotify.

Follow Andro4all