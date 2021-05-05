This is the new portable pocket radar

With an extremely small size, this new portable radar is capable of fines up to 300 km / h and “hunt” you if you use your mobile. It is already premiered in Europe.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 4, 2021 (11:00 CET)

They already use a new radar, pocket size, it monitors up to 300 km / h and the mobile phone

Are you one of those who thinks that the DGT has many radars in our country? That we are increasingly monitored and these are almost undetectable? That’s because you don’t know this new portable, pocket-sized radar capable of fines at 300 km / h and at the same time monitor the use of the mobile phone or seat belt.

As we have told you in recent months, in Spain we have more than 1,300 radars on our roads. The Civil Guard agents who monitor our roads have at their disposal the Velolaser radars, small devices whose size almost makes them invisible. But this is nothing with news coming from France, where they already work with a new radar.

First, France has almost four times more radars than our country, just like Pere Navarro already pointed out, but, in addition, it already has private vehicles to guard the roads. That is, private drivers who make a living driving hundreds of kilometers every day with a radar installed, going completely unnoticed by other vehicles.

And now we have learned that the Gallic country also reaches the TruSpeed, a pocket size radar, which fits in the palm of your hand and allows you to monitor the speed of a vehicle up to 300 km / h even in rainy circumstances or low visibility. Besides, his powerful zoom allows you to confirm if a driver is using seat belt or mobile phone at a distance of up to 640 meters. Its only drawback is that it cannot be used while on the move, so it requires the agent to be completely stopped and it cannot be installed in a patrol car.