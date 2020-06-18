Pokemon Smile is the new Pokemon app that helps little ones get into the habit of brushing their teeth.

Tsunekazu Ishihara, President and CEO of The Pokémon Company, recently unveiled the company’s new video games and apps at the last Pokémon Presents video presentation on June 17. Among all the announcements, like the megaevolved Pokémon and Farfetch’d coming from Galar to Pokémon GOstands out Pokemon smile, the new app for mobile devices from the firm that involves brushing teeth and that is designed for the smallest of houses.

Pokémon Smile expands the offer of applications for the little ones, incorporating the world of Pokémon into the daily task of brushing your teeth. This is a unique experience for mobile devices that will make brushing your teeth fun and help you children get good habits. An app that can be downloaded and installed for free for mobile devices from the Google Play Store for Android and the Apple App Store.

Among its features, Pokémon Smile uses the camera of the mobile device to capture players’ movements as they brush their teeth. If they do it right, they’ll take down the cavity-causing bacteria that appear in the game, and then catch Pokémon. Additionally, the game will guide players as they brush their teeth, so each game helps them brush all areas of the mouth.

Pokémon Smile helps little ones get into the habit of brushing their teeth

Thanks to this Pokémon application, the little ones will transform toothbrushing into a fun adventure in which they will have to defeat the evil cavity-causing bacteria and rescue Pokémon in distress with the help of some of your favorite pocket monsters. The goal is for kids to brush their teeth regularly to try to catch all the Pokémon they rescue. Pokémon Smile counts with over 100 adorable Pokémon and a series of Poké accessories that are unlocked by playing often.

In the same way, you can also earn planing medals and new stickers with which to take pictures through the new Pokémon app. But that’s not all, since Pokémon Smile also makes a series of tools available to players, such as a brushing guide To prevent corners from being left uncleaned, dental hygiene advice based on recommendations from professionals in the sector or a series of warnings to remind the user when brushing their teeth.

Parents may also adjust the duration of each brushing: from one to three minutes, depending on the age and needs of the child. The application is full of elements that will encourage players to continue playing so that they gradually create the habit of brushing their teeth. A fun application with which to get the smallest of the houses to brush their teeth, and do it in a fun way along with your favorite Pokémon.

