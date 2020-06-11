Horizon Zero Dawn 2, Demon’s Souls and Spider-Man among the featured video games of the event.

Expectations were high and Sony You have not been disappointed at your big PlayStation 5 presentation event, where we have not only seen the first video games PS5 but also the console itself, which will be released in two models: one with a disc reader and the other only digital. It has been just over an hour of continuous announcements with triple A video games, but also other unknown projects that have managed to surprise us with the strikingness of its graphics or the strikingness of its game proposals.

More than 20 video games have been shown at the PlayStation 5 event With more than twenty video games presented, this has been an event with several proper names, such as the new episode of the Resident Evil saga, the long-awaited sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, or the rumored Spider-Man 2 that will star Miles Miles . Curiously, the team of Insomniac Games, which was purchased by PlayStation, has also shown a new chapter from its popular Ratchet & Clank series, showcasing its graphic power with a game that once again displays a style typical of an animated movie.

During the broadcast of this PS5 event we have also seen in action, at last, the enigmatic GhostWire: Tokyo in which the studio of Shinji Mikami, father among others of the Resident Evil series, in addition to Project Athia of Square Enix or the intriguing Pragmata of Capcom. As you can see there have been ads for all tastes and, of course, there have also been some surprises Or rather, one of the rumors that had sounded the most in recent times has been confirmed.

Gran Turismo, Demon’s Souls, Spider-Man and Horizon among the featured announcementsThe challenging Demon’s Souls from FromSoftware come to life with a remake developed by Bluepoint Studios, the authors among others of the remake of Shadow of the Colossus. It is also tradition to present a car game with a new console, and in this case, the protagonist has been a Gran Turismo 7 that has already been seen in a gameplay video. With its incredible million-dollar sales, GTA 5 has confirmed its release on PS5, and what was one of the first games to confirm its premiere in the new generation, GodFall, has presented a gameplay trailer.

Other games like Little Devil Inside have been seen after years of silence, in addition to the new work of Housemarque, the authors of Resogun, who are precisely celebrating their 25th anniversary. As if it were not enough Agent 47 has been seen confirming Hitman 3, the new action and infiltration video game that opens in 2021, while Sackboy from the LittleBigPlanet series has made an appearance to present his new video game, developed by the Sumo Digital team.

These have been just some of the announcements that have taken place during this digital event, but below we leave you the links to all the news. You can also keep up to date with other news of interest in our Find Your Next Game event with announcements from all platforms.

