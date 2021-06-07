this is the new operating system for Apple multimedia centers

06/08/2021 at 12:44 AM CEST

The WWDC 2021 has left us as one of the great silent guests the launch of tvOS 15. It is normal, since it is one of the least used systems among the company’s users. Despite this, Apple has also dedicated a brief plot to improve some aspects of its operating system for televisions.

The main novelty is SharePlay, with which you will be able to watch content at the same time with a person while we are on a video call. This is great, and it is something that has been in high demand, especially in times of confinement where our loved ones have been far away and we still wanted to do things together.

The new “Shared with you” section will show the content that they have sent us and that can be played on tvOS, generating recommendations for their own content and respecting the family’s age standards.

In addition, configure two HomePod mini as audio output, and later will come spatial audio support for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.