Ford’s mighty new Mustang Cobra Jet has zero-emission electric drive and mechanics

Ford Surprise again with a spectacular announcement, it is the presentation of the prototype Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, its first all-electric acceleration racing car, which, according to the oval’s signature, promises to travel a quarter of a mile, – approximately 402 meters – in eight seconds and at more than 273 kilometers per hour.

Mustang Cobra Jet 1400.

Credit: Courtesy Ford.

Something that characterizes this fast car, unlike the others Mustang noisy and fuel, is that this Cobra Jet has a all-electric drive with a quiet powertrain and zero emission mechanics. It is equipped with a battery capable of producing 1,400 horsepower and 1,491 Nm of torque, allowing it to achieve a great sprint in the most demanding racing environments.

Dave Pericak, global director of Ford Performance, ensures that the electrical innovations of the motor of this prototype offer a completely new type of performance. “It is an example of how to take new technology to the absolute limit,” he shared.

According to the RT Actualidad portal, the design of this Mustang pays homage to the original Cobra Jet that dominated the tracks of ‘dragsters’ in the late 1960s. Ford It has not provided further details on the engine, battery or other technical aspects. However, he plans his world debut later this year along with a demonstration of what “exactly he is capable of on the road.”

This is how Ford demonstrates its tendency to electrify its range of vehicles, since in November it presented its first electric: the Mustang Mach-E, a spacious and powerful sports utility vehicle inspired by its iconic 1964 Mustang.

