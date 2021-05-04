This is the new media protocol in stadiums

05/04/2021 at 12:00 CEST

The newspaper SPORT has had access to the circular sent by the league to all professional football clubs where he informs them of the new scenario for these last days after the opening decision of the media in this final stretch of the championship in First and Second. Norms that are within the modifications of the Unified Training and Competition Protocol for the 20/21 season approved by the Delegate Commission held on April 28. Attaching to this Circular as Annex the new version of the referred Protocol.

The modifications to the Covid-19 Protocol are intended to increase the number of media personnel present at LaLiga matches while maintaining a health security environment. According to it, the media may request their accreditation for the meetings through the accreditation portal within the established deadlines, eliminating restrictions on access quotas.

It is established that in case there is a high number of requests and Due to the existing limitation in terms of space derived from the configuration of each stadium, LaLiga will distribute the existing positions based on criteria of objectivity and proportionality.

Likewise, the accredited media must carry out a stage gate antigen test or perform a PCR test on your own (no later than 72 hours before the start of the match); eliminating the obligation to present a responsible statement to the media. In addition, and of course, it is mandatory to wear FFP2 masks.

The deadline to leave the facilities is extended

One of the novelties lies in the time that the media have to leave the facility once the meeting is over, going from 10 minutes that existed until now to 15 minutes in this final stretch of the League. Regarding audiovisual communication service providers without rights, the established quotas are eliminated and for television cameras they will be allowed to be accredited in “equipo & rdquor; in such a way that it is made up of an editor and a camera operator.

New location for photographers

The quota for photographers is also eliminated. What’s more their position in the stadium is modified in such a way that they will have to be placed on the pitch (green zone), behind the goal lines of both goals, exclusively in the zones between the start of the television U (short stick) and the corner flag (long stick) and respecting the safety distance between them. They may not roam in other areas of the field of play

The quota is also eliminated in terms of radios where two people may be accredited per radio station, up to a maximum of 2 booths per station, if available, taking into account the configuration of each stadium and the existing safety distance measures in health protocols. And finally there is the written press. In this case, the quotas are also eliminated and accreditations will be managed following the usual procedures in time and form established by LaLiga.