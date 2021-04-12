this is the new look of Ariadne Diaz

“I love how you look that color changes you a lot! Mermaid, ”Angelique Boyer wrote. “You look divine with that color!” Added Rossana Nájera. And flatly, Brandon Peniche said: “How beautiful, friend.”

Her look earned her comparisons to The Little Mermaid and Scarlett Johansson. (Instagram / Ariadne Diaz.)

Marcus Ornellas, the actress’s partner, also complimented her. Ariadne shared in one of her stories a short video where she appears with him at the Drive-in. First she says to the camera “I love you, see how beautiful” and the Monarca actor responds “How beautiful, a princess.”

Meanwhile, the fans told her: “How beautiful! You look like Ariel ”,“ The Mexican Scarlett Johansson ”or“ You are identical to Scarlett Johansson when she had red hair ”. No matter who she looks like, Ariadne looks just spectacular.