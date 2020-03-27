The life of Abdelhak Nouri changed on July 8, 2017 when he suffered a cardiac arrhythmia during the friendly match played by the Amsterdam Ajax and Werder Bremen in Austria. It was the 72nd minute of the game when the player fell collapsed on the grass and despite the fact that two ambulances entered the field of play to assist him and perform a cardiopulmonary resuscitation, the player entered a coma that he has already abandoned.

“He is no longer in a coma: sleep, sneeze, eat, burp … But he is bedridden and depends on us. In his good days there is some form of communication, but the confirmation is through his eyebrows, “explains his brother Abderrahim in an interview with the Dutch program De Wereld Draait Door. “Someday there will be some form of communication with him”he adds hopefully.

For his part, his father, Mohammed, assures that they still believe in a miracle. “It has been a very difficult experience for us, but we are doing everything we can. Our goal is for Appie (nickname with which many knew him) to improve, “he concluded.

One of the guests on the special program about Nouri was Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who explained that before leaving for the Barça club, he went to visit his friend at the hospital. When I went to see him, he still wasn’t home. When I sat down with him, his mother came and said: Appie, where should Frenkie go? To Barcelona? ». Then, he signaled with his eyebrows to agree. It was a very special moment for me and the family, “he said.