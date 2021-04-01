This is the new law that regulates the use of masks

The first law that encompasses all anti-Covid measures has already been approved. We will tell you about this new rule that regulates the use of masks.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

March 31, 2021 (09:45 CET)

This is the new law that regulates the use of the mask

With his publication in the Official State Gazette, the new law that regulates the measures to be taken to mitigate and stop the spread of the coronavirus is already in place. The norm will be national and It will be mandatory for the Autonomous Communities, as it has a higher rank. In this way, the regions will not be able to relax the measures.

With the new law, an attempt has been made to specify the Steps Companies Should Take to Reduce Covid-19 Infections, how they should act if there is a positive case or everything related to sick leave and telework. Similarly, they establish criteria for action in residences and educational centers, as well as requiring high frequencies in public transport to prevent the spread of the virus.

But perhaps what has attracted the most attention is the approach that has been taken into account for the use of the mask. From its publication in the BOE, the use of the mask is mandatory in all closed and public spaces, even outdoors and when interpersonal safety distance can be maintained. That is, even if we are alone in the middle of the beach or the field, the use of the mask will be required. It will also be mandatory in the car as long as its passengers are not cohabitating.

This measure clashes with the plans that some Autonomous Communities they prepared before a decrease in cases, with measures that would not make the use of the same outdoors required as long as there was a minimum interpersonal distance of 1.5 meters. As we say, all regions will have to abide by this rule as they are of higher rank.

Thus, the only cases in which it will not be mandatory the use of the mask outdoors are as follows:

Individual sports activities. People with respiratory problems. People who due to disability or dependency do not have autonomy to remove or put on the mask

