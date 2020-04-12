Despite the moment we are going through, companies in the world of technology are still looking for a way to show their products to the world. Now it’s easier than ever thanks to the Internet, where the latest technology data is also filtered. But today it’s time to talk about the presentation of the last iPad Pro with dual camera to iPhone 11 that you have presented today.

This is the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro

It is a fact that tablets are getting bigger and bigger. The same thing happens in the territory of smartphones where a few years ago the word phablet was for the terminal of 6 inches or more. Now all mobiles have this measure or more in the high range, but surely it will not diminish the prominence of mobile devices that seem to eat up land to laptops. Some meet great expectations such as Apple with its iPad, but in this case it has taken a step forward with its latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Yes, we have already told you one of its characteristics, and that is that the new powerful tablet of the bitten apple is very large. Also there is a smaller 11 inch model, but you will see that this is the only difference at the structural level that it will incorporate. In terms of design, follow the possibilities of the previous version by presenting reduced frames and no Home button as the latest iPhone are coming. And precisely these have a lot to do if we focus on the rear.

Ahead will feature a TrueDeph lens that will allow the terminal to be unlocked with Face ID and take selfies with a great portrait mode, but it is behind where the great news is. We talk about a system of Pro cameras placed on an isolated surface like that of the iPhone 11.

They will consist of a double sensor 12 and 10 MPX in wide angle format and the new ultra wide angle respectively that record in 4K. The third lens is the most revolutionary of all that has been baptized as LiDAR. They are the initials of Light Detection and Ranging, which will be able to determine the distance by measuring the time it takes for a light beam to reach an object and reflect back to the sensor. This not only enhances the photos, it also allows for a better interpretation of augmented reality.

If we go inside this beast we come across the latest Apple in processors: the A12Z Bionic Eight Core. The firm admits that it is the fastest on the tablet market and compares it to the fact that it is faster than most computers processing data and moving images. To all this is added a configuration of 128GB up to 1TB internal storage through the intermediate layers of space that are the ones that limit the price from the 879 euros to 1,429 euros respectively in the 11-inch version. That if the price varies, since the terminal has a version of WiFi + SIM that makes the price more expensive and from 879 euros we went to 1,049 euros in the most modest version.

New Magnetic Case with USB C and Mouse

Now that you know what it can cost you the new iPad Pro We have to tell you something else. This is the arrival of the new device cover that magnetically attaches to the back of the device. But the most novel thing is that in the rear fold that puts the device in lectern mode it has a USB C port with which you can charge the device. On the other hand, the case also has, for the first time, a trackpad with which you can operate the iPad as if it were a computer.