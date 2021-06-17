This is the new image of Dacia

Dacia is no longer unknown in the European car market. This Romanian brand has been part of the Renault Group for two decades, and is considered one of the most recent success stories in automotive history. The brand has not stopped growing and its recipe for low-cost vehicles has raised it to the first position of sales in many countries. In fact, in Spain, it is the sales leader in the private segment with the Dacia Sandero. Looking ahead to its exciting future, Dacia has just released a logo and brand image.

Until now Dacia used a kind of chrome shield, reminiscent of the shield with which the brand was born in 1966, when it was called Uzina de Autoturisme Pitești (UAP). At that time it manufactured cars like the Renault 4 under license, and continued to do so for the next 40 years, until in the first decade of the century it began to produce its own cars. Although the basis of its vehicles are platforms and mechanics of Renault origin, its products have a great entity of their own – their independence as a brand is palpable.

At the level of color palette, it will be combined with orange tones, of technological and electrical evocation.

In fact, the second generation Dacia Duster and the third generation Dacia Sandero are great products, which have already passed through the Diariomotor YouTube channel on several occasions. The future of Dacia will have even more personality and autonomy, and the Romanian manufacturer wants to reflect it in its new image. Following the presentation of the Renaulution strategic plan, Dacia will expand its spectrum of engines towards hybrids and electric vehicles and will enter a segment in which it had not competed until now, that of large SUVs.

The Dacia Bigster will be Dacia’s first large SUV, a vehicle with up to seven seats and a large interior space, with a marked visual personality. It will be the first to launch a new design language and proudly wear the new brand image. Image that we could already see in the Dacia Bigster Concept, and that from the year 2022 we will be able to see in all the vehicles of the brand. From this same year 2021 it will begin to be used in the official communications of the brand, both internally and for the general public.

The Dacia Bigster will be the first car to make full use of Dcia’s new branding.

The color of the logo refers to the connection with the nature of Dacia’s target audience – yes, this is about SUVs – and its shape combines the letters D and C, central axes of the brand name. In fact, the logo is a stylization of these letters, written with the same typeface in the full name of the brand. If you want to see how the new image suits Dacia, I advise you to take a look at the Dacia Bigster Concept, and its production version, whose patent was leaked to the internet a few weeks ago.