Since the state of alarm was decreed, supermarkets throughout Spain have adapted their hours and regulations in order to weather the health crisis in the best possible way.

Last Monday we entered the de-escalation, and facing the next week there are establishments that are going to apply some changes.

These developments will only affect the opening and / or closing hours, as for the time being, the hygiene regulations adopted during confinement continue to be in force, including limited capacity, the use of a mask or the minimum safety distance from other clients.

So that you have no doubts, below we will detail the New hours for Mercadona, Carrefour, Lidl, Dia and other supermarkets for next week.

To field. Alcampo’s hours will be from Monday to Saturday from 9:00 to 21:00, and on Sundays and holidays until 20:00.

Aldi. Starting Monday, May 11, Aldi supermarkets will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. This new schedule may vary depending on the autonomous community, so if you have any doubts, call your store by phone before leaving home.

Carrefour. Carrefour’s opening hours run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Between 9:00 and 10:00, its establishments will give priority to the elderly and the disabled.

Day. Since last Monday, May 4, Dia supermarkets are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hypercor / Supercor. The El Corte Inglés group keeps Hipercor, Supercor and the food court of El Corte Inglés stores open. In these establishments, the opening hours are from 10:00 to 20:00.

Lidl. The Lidl schedule during de-escalation will be from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mercadona. Starting Monday, May 11, Mercadona’s hours will be extended for one more hour. It will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. In addition, as we informed you yesterday, from May 14 it will sell masks in its supermarkets.