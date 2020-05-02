A new generation arrives at ‘High School Musical’ with ‘HSM: The Musical: The Series’, the fiction with which the public will return to East High School, that institute with which the audience dreamed of becoming Troy or Gabriella. Although now there will be new faces and very different history. “We come to represent the teenagers of 2020, it is important to serve as an inspiration for young people today,” says Olivia Rodrigo, who plays Nini, the new protagonist. “We hope to like it as much as the original movies,” he adds.

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ is not a reboot or remake of the original Disney Channel movies, but rather a point and aside that is based on the original saga, being set in the same institute and producing a winter play inspired by tapes starring Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.

“The ‘High School Musical’ saga is very iconic. To revitalize it in 2020, you had to follow current trends, that was very important to us. Also, in addition to offering new plots, it was essential to introduce current codes that can convert this series in a phenomenon as important as the original franchise “, explains the actress at a round table in which CulturaOcio was present.

“I liked exploring life from Ricky’s focus. He is not interested in the musical initially, but he does like music and sports. It is a different perspective than Troy had in the first film of ‘High School Musical ‘, more related to the current present “, adds Joshua Bassett, who plays Ricky in fiction, the other protagonist, who in the series was Nini’s partner.

“IT IS AMAZING TO COMPOSE SONGS FOR THE SERIES”

Both artists hope that ‘HSM: The Musical: The Series’ will fuel adolescent passion for music, dance and writing. “I think it can help people to build up the courage to sing, to compose, to dance and to be able to share it with the rest of the world,” says Rodrigo excitedly. “This series demonstrates that anyone who wants to create art should give it a try, be fearless and jump into the adventure,” adds Bassett.

In addition to singing and acting in the series, Bassett and Rodrigo have composed several songs for fiction. “Josh is a very creative and very talented composer, we have created incredible songs, it has been a truly inspiring experience,” says the actress. “It is amazing to see your own compositions published,” adds the actor.

“We hope that the series engages as the original saga. Now that we are preparing the musical for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ for the second season, I am sure that the fans will not be disappointed,” says the interpreter. ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ is now available on Disney +

.