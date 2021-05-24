this is the new function that will come to the browser (and that you can already try)

Today we have a huge suite of tools available to help us when we choke on a math problem. One of them is Google Lens, which uses the camera to analyze an equation and give us a solution, but Microsoft also has its own system: Math Solver, or mathematical solver, in Spanish.

This tool is available as a separate application on Google Play and App Store, that is, for Android and iOS, respectively, but in version 91 of Microsoft Edge it will be integrated into the browser itself. Fortunately, you will not have to wait to try it, since Math Solver is available in beta. Next we will see, on the one hand, how to download Microsoft Edge beta and, on the other hand, how to use the function.

Microsoft Edge, clear the X

As we said, the first thing we have to do is download Microsoft Edge beta. To do this, we will simply have to access the official Microsoft Insider website and download the executable. It is not incompatible with having stable Microsoft Edge, that is, if we use the Microsoft browser we will not have to uninstall it in order to use the beta. Both browsers coexist without problem as different programs.

Once installed, we will simply have to open a PDF with math exercises, the online platform where we have to do homework or any example exercise that we find online. Next, click on the three dots in the upper right area, we select “More tools” and we choose “Mathematical solver” or “Math Solver”, depending on the language in which we have the browser.

A side panel will open and we will have two options: write the mathematical problem using the keyboard built into the panel (which includes symbols and notation) or, easier, take a screenshot of the problem. To do this, we simply create an area around the problem, click on “Solve” and wait a couple of seconds.

When it finishes processing, Microsoft Edge will show us the result. Not only that, it will also teach us the steps (with numbers and a short explanation with text) that we have to follow to solve the problem. In other words, we can keep that “X” is equal to four or dig a little deeper to understand how we got to that result.

More information | Microsoft