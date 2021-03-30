this is the new folding mobile from Huawei

It is already a reality: Huawei has presented its new folding device Mate X2, the improved version of its predecessor the Mate XS. Is about the perfect fusion between a tablet and a mobile, with a renewed hinge mechanism and other components such as the camera or the processor.

HUAWEI MATE X2 TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

• DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT:

Creased: 161.8 x 74.6 x 13.6 / 14.7 mm

Unfolded: 161.8 x 145.8 x 4.4 / 8.2 mm

295 grams

• SCREEN

Internal:

8 inch OLED

Resolution 2,480 x 2,200 pixels

413 dpi

90 Hz

180 Hz touch sampling

External:

6.45 inch OLED

Resolution 2,700 x 1,160 pixels

456 dpi

90 Hz

240 Hz sampling rate

• PROCESSOR

Kirin 9000

GPU Mali G-78 NPU

• RAM

8 GB

• INTERNAL STORAGE

256/512 GB expandable with NM Cards

• REAR CAMERA

50 MP f / 1.9, OIS

Wide angle 16 MP f / 2.2

Telephoto 12 MP f / 2.4

8 MP f / 4.4 telephoto, OIS, 10x optical zoom

• FRONT CAMERA

Wide angle 16 MP f / 2.2

• DRUMS

4,500 mAh

55W fast charge

• OPERATING SYSTEM

EMUI 11 based on Android 10

• CONNECTIVITY

Dual nanoSIM

5G NSA / SA

4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB type C

NFC

Dual GPS

• OTHERS

Folding

Side fingerprint reader

• PRICE

Huawei Mate X2 8/256 GB: about 2,294 euros to change

Huawei Mate X2 8/512 GB: about 2,422 euros to change

