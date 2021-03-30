this is the new folding mobile from Huawei

It is already a reality: Huawei has presented its new folding device Mate X2, the improved version of its predecessor the Mate XS. Is about the perfect fusion between a tablet and a mobile, with a renewed hinge mechanism and other components such as the camera or the processor.
HUAWEI MATE X2 TECHNICAL DATA SHEET
• DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT:
Creased: 161.8 x 74.6 x 13.6 / 14.7 mm
Unfolded: 161.8 x 145.8 x 4.4 / 8.2 mm
295 grams
• SCREEN
Internal:
8 inch OLED
Resolution 2,480 x 2,200 pixels
413 dpi
90 Hz
180 Hz touch sampling
External:
6.45 inch OLED
Resolution 2,700 x 1,160 pixels
456 dpi
90 Hz
240 Hz sampling rate
• PROCESSOR
Kirin 9000
GPU Mali G-78 NPU
• RAM
8 GB
• INTERNAL STORAGE
256/512 GB expandable with NM Cards
• REAR CAMERA
50 MP f / 1.9, OIS
Wide angle 16 MP f / 2.2
Telephoto 12 MP f / 2.4
8 MP f / 4.4 telephoto, OIS, 10x optical zoom
• FRONT CAMERA
Wide angle 16 MP f / 2.2
• DRUMS
4,500 mAh
55W fast charge
• OPERATING SYSTEM
EMUI 11 based on Android 10
• CONNECTIVITY
Dual nanoSIM
5G NSA / SA
4G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
USB type C
NFC
Dual GPS
• OTHERS
Folding
Side fingerprint reader
• PRICE
Huawei Mate X2 8/256 GB: about 2,294 euros to change
Huawei Mate X2 8/512 GB: about 2,422 euros to change
The Mate X2 is here: this is Huawei’s new folding mobile