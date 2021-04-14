This is the new fine for carrying your mobile … without using it!

The DGT wants to impose harsher penalties for the use of the mobile phone … even without using it. We tell you all the details.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

April 13, 2021 (14:30 CET)

New fine for carrying the mobile phone without using it

It will no longer be necessary to carry it by hand, your mere presence will already be a reason for a fine. Until now, when we mentioned these words, all that came to mind were the radar detectors and inhibitors, but soon the mobile phone will be added. And with even harsher fines.

As we have told you in recent months, the DGT is working because they will soon be introduced quite a few changes in traffic rules. As we have told you, the obligations relating to personal mobility vehicles have changed and in May we will see new speed limits. But, in addition, there are other novelties, with the mobile phone as the protagonist.

It’s been a long time since distractions have become the main cause of accidents of our country, a drain that the DGT wants to plug. For this, in March a bill, whose final approval is expected for summer, in which the punishment is raised from 3 to 6 points (keeping the 200 euros of financial punishment) for all those who have a mobile phone in handwhether they are using it or not.

But, in addition, there is another great change. The driver will also not be able to use the mobile phone even if he does not have it in his hands. In this case, the fine will remain 3 points on the driving license and a 200 euro penalty. The complicated thing in this case will be for the agent to prove that the driver is using the mobile phone despite not having it in his hands.