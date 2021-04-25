This is the new film by Lluis Quílez after ‘Bajocero’

After the success of ‘Bajocero’, the most watched Spanish-language film in Netflix history, Lluis Quílez already has a new project. Is about ‘The jump’, social thriller about African emigrants who try to jump over the Melilla fence. Produced by Cine365 Films, which is currently filming ‘La casa de los cactus’, the film has a script by Flora González Villanueva (The Cable Girls, Six Sisters) and is based on a text that won the Julio Alejandro 2015 award.

“It is a social thriller that narrates the adventures of a group of characters whose experiences revolve around the border fence between Morocco and Spain. Delves into classic themes such as the struggle for survival, the search for a new homeland or the defense of universal human rights. It is a social drama narrated with significant doses of suspense and action. It relates with a realistic and close tone an epic feat carried out by a group of characters united by a single objective: to jump the fence of Melilla “, explains Quílez.

This is the official synopsis of ‘The jump’, whose cast has not yet been revealed:

Mussa came to Spain years ago from Mali, but feels that now his roots are in Madrid, where he lives with his family and works as a cook. One day the police arrest him and Mussa, who lacks a residence permit, is deported to his native country. From that moment on his only objective will be to return to Spain to reunite with his wife and daughter. Months later, Mussa has managed to cross Africa and settle in a camp for migrants on Mount Gurugú, near the border that separates Africa from Europe. There he meets Aminata, a fourteen-year-old girl who is determined to jump the fence to reach Spain and meet her father again. From the first moment Mussa becomes a “tutor” for Aminata and together they will try to survive in a hostile border where human rights are not respected while they wait for the next jump to be organized. Jumping the fence is a physical feat that is not available to everyone. Many never succeed. Others die trying. No woman has succeeded to date.

