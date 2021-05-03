This is the new film by Itziar Ituño

There is life beyond the inspector Raquel Murillo of ‘La casa de papel’. Itziar Ituño took advantage of a break in the recordings of the Netflix series to shoot ‘All moons’, a fantastic fable directed by Igor Legarreta (‘When you stop loving me’) that will hit theaters next may 14 from the hand of Filmax. In this piece that we offer you today in scoop, the actress tells us about the film, in which she shares the limelight with the young woman Haizea Rams, who makes his acting debut, and Josean Bengoetxea (“Oreina”, “Bad Seasons”). They also participate Lier Quesada (“An autumn without Berlin”), Zorion Eguileor (“El Hoyo”, “Agur Etxebesteǃ”) and Elena Uriz (“Akelarre”, “Tasio”).

Filmed in Basque, ‘Ilargi Guztiak. All Moons’ takes as its starting point the myth of vampirism and, in the director’s words, “Offers a naturalistic treatment to get away from common places and put the dramatic weight on the existential story. It is not a horror movie, but a romantic story, a fantastic drama that reflects on our desire to endure, to transcend, that precious loot that most religions offer in exchange for a life devoted to faith. A gift that seems to remove the shadows of existence and seeks to protect us from the fear of death ”.

This is the official synopsis from ‘All moons’:



During the death throes of the last Carlist war, a girl is rescued from an orphanage by a mysterious woman who lives deep in the forest. Wounded, and feeling that she is on the brink of death, the little girl will believe that she sees an angel who has come to look for her to take her to Heaven … It will not take long for her to discover that this strange being has given her eternal life, forcing her to live in the darkness of the night, together, forever. Under her new condition, she will have to face the painful passage of time locked in her body as a child, until she meets Cándido, a humble man who will welcome her into his home as if she were his own daughter and who will accompany her in the fight against his own nature and in the dream of recovering his raptured life.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io