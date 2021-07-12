This is the new Ferrari simulator for en

The Formula 1 circuit tests are carried out to a minimum, and for some years the teams have invested enormous amounts of money (and efforts) in having simulators that prepare their pilots for the big prizes.

Ferrari has just finished its new simulation system, and it is causing even more buzz than the wind tunnels of McLaren y Aston Martin (under construction).

The old Italian simulator (which will continue to be used for this year) was built by the Moog company, and this second one by Dynisma. As a curiosity, the latter company is run by Ash Warne, a racing engineer with experience in both Ferrari and Red Bull.

The old team simulator is called Spider.

The construction of simulators is still a very young industry, but with a lot of prospects in the future. That means that it develops extremely dynamically. Each new system is much better than the previous one, in aspects as diverse as immersion, data capture, telemetry …

That plays a lot in favor of teams like Ferrari, which are building a new Formula 1 based on new regulations (aerodynamics, engine, tires …). Anything that can be tested in a reliable simulator is advance work.

The old simulator, released in 2010 and at a cost of 5 million dollars, is a capsule with a cockpit, screens and an internal audio system. In addition, everything is mounted on a movement system of six hydraulic movable supports. A configuration very similar to the one used in Mercedes or Red Bull.

This is what the new simulator looks like.

The new simulator consists of two superimposed triangular-shaped platforms. The first, fixed; and the second moves in relation to the first horizontally. The single-seater cabin is anchored with six classic hydraulic supports. This new configuration, according to Dynisma specialists, transmits the movements of the car on the track much better to the driver.

Even without having been seen in operation, it is assumed that the two lower plates will simulate the effect of skidding or front / rear train displacement on the asphalt (due to humidity, sudden changes of direction and gears or pianos).

In terms of software, there will be a significant leap forward. The system communicates at a frequency of more than 30Hz (data updated more than 30 times per second). The signal reception delay of the technicians, on the other hand, is below five milliseconds (a not inconsiderable figure).

Finally, the image is provided by a concave screen and projectors that will show the 360º image of the track to the pilot.

In short, Ferrari should see increased its capabilities to work with data and drivers in the simulator, and in the current era that can be easily translated into tenths on the track.

