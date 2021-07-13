This is the new DGT control campaign

With summer at “full throttle”, there are thousands and thousands of drivers who during this time take to the road to move, generally to their vacation place, in search of a few days of relaxation and disconnection that, after a season of the most intense with the coronavirus pandemic in our lives are more than deserved. However, the DGT is aware that certain behaviors behind the wheel are detrimental to everyone’s road safety, so has launched a new campaign during these days.

Traffic control campaigns are common: the General Directorate of Traffic carries them out on a recurring basis, modifying the object of surveillance, which is sometimes the mobile phone, sometimes the seat belt, the administrative validity of the ITV or compulsory insurance … and, obviously, the respect of the road rules.

It is precisely this last point that occupies the traffic and police officers throughout the country during this week, since Until June 18, a special speed control campaign is being carried out throughout the national territory, a campaign that persecutes all those drivers who decide to step on the accelerator pedal more than necessary.

Speeding, in the crosshairs of the DGT

Speeding continues to be one of the most common traffic offenses on our roads, being also responsible for 23% of fatal accidents in 2019, only behind the distractions behind the wheel and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. It is, therefore, a risk factor that kills more than 300 lives on the road every year.

During these days mobile speed control devices will be activated at key points on the road where speeding is most damaging, with mobile speed controls throughout the country using all the tools in terms of speed controls: from fixed radars to section radars, through mobile devices such as Velollaser and, of course, the well-known Pegasus helicopters.

In addition, they will be supported by volunteers from the Association for the Spinal Cord Injured and the Greatly Physically Handicapped (ASPAYM), who will talk with some of the drivers who have been intercepted by the authorities, making drivers aware of the serious risk of not respecting speed limits.

Fines for speeding

The penalties for speeding are very varied, since can be classified as minor, serious or very serious depending on the magnitude of the offense. In our country, minor offenses involve a penalty of up to € 100 and do not entail the withdrawal of points from our driving license.

On the other hand, serious penalties range from € 300 to € 500, which may also be a reason for the withdrawal of 2 to 4 points from the driving license. If the speeding is even more severe, it is then classified as a “very serious offense”, with an economic sanction that starts at € 600 and also involves the withdrawal of at least 6 points from the driving license., since in extreme cases it can even be considered a crime against road safety and can directly lead to the withdrawal of the permit for a period of time.