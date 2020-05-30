This Wednesday, May 27, a historic event for humanity and science would take place. It was the launch of the Crew Dragon from SpaceX (Elon Musk Space Research Company) and NASA. This capsule would be launched to the International Space Station to see the feasibility of commercial space travel.

It also represented, after 9 years (since 2011), the first manned mission, in this case, by astronauts. Douglas Hurley and Bob Behnken, Who will exit platform 39A from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The mission was dubbed Demo-2 and the Crew Dragon would be launched by the Falcon 9 rocket.

In a nutshell, quite an unprecedented event in science. However, within minutes of the launch, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Mexico City time.they decided cancel the event for weather related issues. “We are not going to launch today,” they said.

And now, They also announced the new date for this launch. NASA and SpaceX determined that The Crew Dragon aboard Falcon 9 will be launched next Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12:22 pm Central Mexico time (i.e. 1:22 ET). Coverage of this launch will officially begin at 10 am Mexico City time (11 am ET).

“We are not going to launch today.” Due to the weather conditions, the launch is scrubbing. Our next opportunity will be Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 pm ET. Live #LaunchAmerica coverage will begin at 11am ET. pic.twitter.com/c7R1AmLLYh – NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020

“Cross your fingers so that we have good weather, better weather than now for next”, The experts who narrated at all times the conditions for the launch said.

According to information, Specialists carry out regular weather checks to establish whether it is safe for astronauts to launch. And this time it was not achieved because in Florida the wind exceeded the miles per hour that could endanger the lives of the two astronauts.

The specialists consider that This is not a failure, but it is a first attempt that did not take place and that on Saturday, they will make a second attempt … all in the name of safety and mission success.

So don’t forget it. On Saturday May 30, 2020, at 12:22 pm, this launch is scheduled.

