Despite the fact that the character from Nairobi, played by the Spanish actress Alba Flores, has left the set of The Paper House, but other members have joined to reinforce the gang of robbers led by El Profesor.

And for the fifth season, new tracks are already revealed of who will be those characters that will continue the captivating story that sweeps Netflix and that millions of fans are waiting for the new season.

To the surprise of many followers, other cast figures decided to become part of the group of criminals because of their love relationship, such as the case of Inspector Raquel Murillo or the hostage Stockholm, who changed their path within the plot to be part of the band.

A photograph published by the actor Mario de la Rosa, from his Instagram account, who plays Suárez, the head of the Special Operations Group, turned on the alerts for fans of The Paper House, as reviewed by Infobae.

But what was the revelation? The actor appeared in the image with the characteristic uniform, the red panty with which the robbers are seen acting throughout the series within the bank.

As a result of this snapshot the theory is woven from social networks and gives the handsome actor as the new character of the band.

It’s not the color, it’s the feeling at La Casa de Papel

The legend dedicated to him by actor Mario de La Rosa in his post, seduced fans: “Covert. It is not the color, it is the feeling ”, he wrote at the bottom of the photo and the followers have interpreted this phrase and the uniform as that it will be part of the robbers.

Among the theories that are woven is also that Alicia Sierra will follow the same story of the former inspector Murillo and will join the group in the next installment.

This track that Mario de la Rosa gave away is related to philosophy of The teacher, which is discussed in the plot of the series, who does not seek to become a millionaire, but to denounce the abuses of the system.

The followers reacted positively to the actor’s post, celebrating that he is part of the band:

El_monologo: What would you call yourself?

To this question the actor replied: Ibiza.

Laura_sentagne: Please join the resistance.

Vivibomgosteira: You are going to join The Professor.

Lcdp_bc: Come to the red side.

