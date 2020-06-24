Samsung continues its flirtation with the banking system. After revealing the Samsung Money proposal (with the SoFi bank) in the United States, the South Korean technology company has announced the launch of its own debit card in Europe. Its name, as expected, is Samsung Pay Card.

Samsung Pay Card has been designed together with Curve, a British startup whose main product is a card that allows to unify all the other cards that a client may have with different banking entities. The main benefit of this solution is that the user can leave all their cards at home, take only the one provided by Curve and, from the mobile application, choose which one the charge is derived from.

The idea behind Samsung Pay Card, in essence, is the same that exists today behind the cards previously created by Curve. Users will be able to link to the Samsung card all the bank or loyalty cards in their possession –even those that are not compatible with Samsung Pay–, start paying with a compatible smartphone and, later, transfer the charges to the card that they consider appropriate.

“The Samsung Pay Card powered by Curve will allow us to expand the Samsung Pay offering, offering our loyal consumers even more benefits and rewards than ever before,” said Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice President, Samsung, UK and Ireland.

Samsung Pay Card is not the same as Samsung Money

Samsung Money.

Samsung’s new proposal is far from the Samsung Money solution that the South Korean manufacturer plans to launch in the United States in the near future. The Samsung Money package is made up of a debit card and a bank account, while the Samsung Pay Card is, simply, a virtual card that unifies all the credit or debit cards that the client may have in other entities.

At the moment, Samsung Pay Card will be launched only in the United Kingdom. With it, anyone can start using Samsung Pay – even if their bank cards are not compatible with the service. The company ensures that the service will be available later this year.