This is the new campus of Tec de Monterrey in Mexico City | Tec Review

How do the buildings of the future? We present you the bet of Tec de Monterrey’s new campus in Mexico City.

The structures that were built are smart, sustainable, transparent spaces, sites that prioritize communication, cheerful colors and classrooms that can be configured according to teaching needs.

The new Tec de Monterrey campus in Mexico City

The Mexico City Campus is an avant-garde, sustainable space that invites and promotes innovation.

“What was sought was to develop a project that was timeless, contemporary and international, that had that solidity in every way. All the elements that compose it are things that do not go out of style, it has a very clean finish, with a rational use of resources, they are durable and low-maintenance buildings ”, explains the architect. Arturo Pérez-Rivera, construction leader of the Mexico City campus.

A resilient campus

In 2017, Tec de Monterrey faced one of the greatest challenges as an institution: the earthquake on September 19. According to its authorities, that moment left one of the greatest learnings, as well as a deep commitment to the resilience, safety and innovation.

“Unfortunately this is a plan that had to be carried out as a result of the 2017 earthquake, it was an institutional decision where we prefer to remake the entire campus in a few words,” explains architect Arturo Pérez-Rivera, campus construction leader.

The new Mexico City campus is the result of a particularly careful process with the standards of infrastructure security, in which the established by the current norms for educational buildings was exceeded.

The buildings are built on level A (the one used for hospitals), despite the fact that the regulations required a level B, which allows covering a higher percentage of risks.

In the structural sense, all the measures were taken into account: the construction area, the depth of the hard soil and the vibrations that the area may present.

“We have much stronger parameters in two senses, in the flexibility of the buildings and the measures to contain the movement,” says Arturo.

There are piles 40 meters deep, an average of 100 in each building and a monolithic slab-type foundation of 1 meter 50 centimeters, which responds to flexibility and containment of movement.

The heart of the new Tec de Monterrey campus

The new library It is totally transparent and gives the feeling of being built in a spiral, the center of this building are the stairs.

It is astronomical and has a system that obeys the rotational movement.

The blinds raise or lower according to the level of sunlight and is designed to work 24 hours a day, also, it has presence detectors to save energy.

“We want circulation to be through the stairs, it is the point where students from all areas will meet. We created a new concept, the glass allows us to see everything that is happening inside, there is nothing hidden ”, describes the leading architect of the campus construction.

The 12,085-square-meter compound will house 150,000 physical books plus a large digital collection. It is made up of six levels and has a capacity for 3,000 people seated.

“The books are arranged by discipline according to the classification of the United States Library of Congress —One of the largest libraries in the world, with more than 158 million documents. It is expected that between September and October the entire collection will arrive at the Tec ”, says Daisy Arrieta García, Library Coordinator of the Tec de Monterrey campus Mexico City.

Each floor will have a different discipline, except for social sciences, this will be found between two floors as it is the largest collection expected.

“The library is the heart of the campusIt is where everything happens, if you are going to come to consult physical books, but also digital ones, you will have spaces to coexist and work as a team, and see all the other students coexist ”, indicates Pérez-Rivera.

Campus ecotechnologies

The Mexico City campus has been called the “campus of the future” in which students prepare academically in a constantly evolving technological environment.

The property is committed to the avant-garde in terms of energy efficiency and the idea, in fact, is to create a master plan for the future to continue innovating.

“It was proposed that these three buildings were sustainable, that they had a future visualization of energy and resource savings. All systems and engineering are unified and centralized to make resources more efficient and connect as the campus grows ”, describes the architect.

For now, three buildings have been assigned: the library and two classroom buildings, but in the future larger areas of classrooms, buildings such as convention centers, residences and more are envisioned.

The buildings have Natural ventilation, aluminum facades, solar panels and state-of-the-art glass and the Tec de Monterrey will be the first in Mexico to have these crystals.

“The Starphire Low-Iron, being low in iron, are extremely transparent but do not allow the passage of ultraviolet rays, they help the interior to not heat up and reduce air conditioning consumption ”, details the construction leader of the Mexico City campus.

For the interior design of the buildings, large acoustic studies were made to equip the indicated areas with sound absorbing materials.

Living laboratories

The campus has a large hydrological project that contemplates a wide study of the place.

“This area is a lake, the Miramontes channel passes, obviously due to hydrology it is susceptible to rainwater running and there is a greater impact of rain effects, but a very complete hydrological approach was made,” says Pérez-Rivera.

The project consists of a “cenote”, an absorption point, in addition to bioditches that communicate the precipitation of the rainwater and return it to the city system.

The bioditches are built 1.5 meters high to avoid water impacts on buildings such as floods.

“All this hydrological port will manage the rainfall”, highlights the architect.

There are also – underground – storm tanks and wells built to manage the speed at which the water is dislodged.

Some components of the hydrological project are exposed in the different buildings of the campus to function as a living laboratories for students and researchers.

The material used for the water plan is ecocret which enables permeability and it was chosen after a rigorous study taking as a reference the strongest rainfall in the last 100 years.

Currently the LEED certification —An internationally recognized certification system for sustainable buildings created by the United States Green Building Council.

The library will apply for a platinum level (highest) and classroom buildings, silver level.

A Tec21 project

The classrooms are divided into subject and block classrooms, the first for a regular chair and the second designed to be assembled according to the multidisciplinary teams that are formed among the students, to solve the challenges of their classes.

For now there are 107 classrooms, in Building II there are 27 subject rooms and 30 blocks.

Building I has a total of 25,800 square meters and Building II, 20,381 square meters

“This campus is also special because is the first born from scratch with the Tec21 Model, the others have adapted ”, highlights Perla Médina Pérez, communications leader for the Mexico City area.

The Tec21 Educational Model It is characterized by challenge-based learning – students solve real problems in real companies – and flexibility in the way they learn.

The furniture is Herman Miller and it is totally dynamic, it allows students to modify their classroom with hundreds of combinations and favors multidisciplinary communication.

“The interiors were thought to give students the tools to learn in a different way that is why the lighting, comfort, distribution and mobility of chairs, armchairs and mats are important ”, says the architect.

Students are expected to receive the next August 9, in the hybrid modality, at the Mexico City campus.