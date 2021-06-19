This is the new battery status indicator function that you will see on your Xiaomi phone | Technology

This new Xiaomi battery management function is going to come great for you to increase the autonomy of your device.

One of the most important aspects of our mobile phones is the drums, an element that will allow us to use our favorite device to a greater or lesser extent, and that if we do not know how to manage it properly, not only will it last less, but it could also leave us in a very bad situation if we use the mobile phone a lot time on the street.

Xiaomi knows very well that its users care about the battery status of their devices, and for this are working on a new battery status indicator feature for their major models, and we tell you what it is about.

As discussed in Gizmochina, in a future MIUI update it will be possible to test a new battery management and information function. At the moment it is only implemented in the Redmi Note 10, but the Chinese company also wants to bring it in models like the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Redmi K40 Pro +, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition.

This new battery status indicator and information is able to estimate the state of our battery based on factors such as its aging. In this way, this function takes into account the average usage time, different charge cycles, temperature, storage capacity and much more.

Once you have it available, you can access this new battery information by going to system settings, “energy saving” and then to “battery”. In fact, it is an intelligent system, dthat will alert the user when the battery is deteriorating so that it can be replaced.

Experts say that having a battery from 40% charged to 80% charged is ideal for its autonomy to last as long as possible charging cycle.

There are hundreds and hundreds of tips to safeguard the battery of our device, and with this new function that Xiaomi is working on, we will be able to take care of an aspect that is perhaps the most important of the mobile.