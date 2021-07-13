This is the new basketball format at the Tokyo Games

07/13/2021 at 12:54 AM CEST

The Tokyo Olympics are just around the corner and, with them, are some new developments in certain disciplines. One of them is basketball, which breaks with the format used until now and opts for a new one that gives greater excitement to the final rounds.

If in Rio there were two groups of six teams to complete the twelve classified teams, in Tokyo there are three groups, with four teams for each of them. In those groups, the two best of each group will pass and the two best third parties will also pass. Once you have reached that point, the quarter, change the format again.

If before the four best of each group passed and the pairings were clear (1st against 4th, 2nd against 3rd and 3rd against 2nd), now it will be totally random. For quarters, those classified in two groups; the first will be formed by first three and second best, while the second will be formed by two worst seconds and the two best third parties.

The drawing of rooms will be totally randomThe only condition is that you cannot face a team from your group from the preliminary phase in the quarterfinals.

A priori, this new format has been developed after the multiple complaints that have appeared in the last Olympics, where accusations have been launched that there were teams that were allowed to lose to avoid the United States until a hypothetical end.