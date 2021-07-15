this is the new 2022 F1 prototype car

Also read:
Gallery of the F1 2022 presented in 2019:
In the first images of this new prototype of the F1 2022 standard version You can see how the endplates of the front wing are further up and this seems more simplified than the current versions. In addition, the front wheel arches stand out, the total absence of bargeboards and other appendages in the area in front of the sidepos.
At the rear, the spoiler looks smaller and with wider endplates, as well as a curved shape towards the center. You can also see a single more elongated exhaust outlet and away from the diffuser, avoiding the supposed blowing effect that some teams have squeezed out in recent times.
In general, F1 seems to have interpreted its own regulations with simpler aerodynamic lines, recalling at times an IndyCar car. Now it remains to be seen how the engineers of each team will express the text created by the FIA and those responsible for F1.