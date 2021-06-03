This is the Netflix premiere for today, June 2

Today, Wednesday June 2, 2021 arrives at the famous platform Netflix is ​​a movie that is undoubtedly suitable for a marathon afternoon and this time we will let you know what this interesting story is about.

That’s right, only one movie stars in the Netflix news for this Wednesday, so if you don’t have anything else to see, keep reading.

This film stars Giovana Cordeiro, Gkay, Bruna Inocencio, Samya Pascotto and Flavia Pavanelli.

It should be noted that this film is produced as part of a partnership between the production company Camisa Listrada and Netflix.

Know the premiere today on the Netflix platform:

Carnival (MOVIE)

After a breakup, an influencer invites her friends on a free trip to Bahia’s vibrant carnival, where she learns that life is about more than just “likes”.

The Brazilian comedy “Carnaval” lasts only one hour and 35 minutes. Starring Giovana Cordeiro and Gkay Bruna Inocencio, among others.