This is the name of Ian Callum’s new supercar

Although the automotive sector has veered towards the electrification, there are segments that can never disappear from the market. One of the most minority, exclusive and exciting is that of the supercars. Its sales volume is limited, very limited, but in return its representation capacity is very high. Taking into account its benefits, it is not strange that from time to time new firms appear offering models of this type.

One of the firms that is willing to revolutionizing the world of supercars is Bak Motors. His name may not sound like anything to you, but they have been working in this direction for some time. In fact, in a matter of a couple of months we will know the first details of your supercar. At the moment the only thing they have announced is their name and the designer in charge of shaping it. Will be called Kincsem Hyper-GT and Ian Callum “birthed” him.

The Kincsem Hyper-GT got its name from a Hungarian racehorse

As explained by those responsible for Bak Motors, Kincsem is the first digital brand with a diverse portfolio. And you will wonder what does that mean? Well, we don’t have an explanation, but we can guess that it refers to the sales model that their models will have. To this we must add that the best technology in the world will be housed under the engine of its sports cars. What’s more, they point to will be hybrids and inherit technology from Formula 1.

The date of debut of this new firm is set for the next summer. The first product to be launched on the market will be a new generation of Hyper-GT. Its development has taken place in Great Britain and the design has been carried out by Ian Callum’s design studio. To illustrate their work they have published two teasers. As you can see, the images give few clues, as you can only see the lines that define the side view of the Kincsem Hyper-GT.

Related article:

Studio AVA will resurrect the Chevrolet Corvette C2 Stingray You know how?

The second teaser is more curious, because it does not see a car, but a horse. And this is one of the curiosities that surrounds the Kincsem brand. For those who don’t know, its name is inspired by Kin-chem, the Anglo-Hungarian thoroughbred racehorse that won more races than any horse in the history of the sport. This is how we discovered that Kincsem is BAK Motors’ luxury brand, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of supreme luxury.

To know its details we will still have to wait a bit, but the project looks very good. Above all, if the great Ian Callum is after the creative part. The complicated thing is going to be the technical part and, above all, the commercial part.

Source – Bak Motors – Kincsem – Callumdesign