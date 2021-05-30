This is the mysterious submerged city of Japan

At just over 25 meters deep, in the Rykyu Islands, in southern Japan, is one of the most peculiar finds of underwater archeology in the Pacific: it is the Yonaguni monument.

As the BBC reports, it was discovered in 1987 by Kihachiro Aratake, a diver who was looking for a place to dive on the island of Yonaguni: “My hair stood on endIt was overwhelming, “he says.

“I was very moved when I found it. I knew I would treasure on Yonaguni Island, “says Aratake.

Indeed, it is a stone colossus 50 meters long by 20 wide that has been baptized as ‘Japan’s Antarctic’. This pyramid is believed to be about 10,000 years old.

After the discovery, a group of scientists led by the geologist Masaaki Kimura, from the University of Ryukyu in Japan began to investigate this object, whose origin is not yet clear, although there are several theories.

The work of man or nature?

“I think it is very difficult to explain its origin as purely natural, due to the vast evidence of the influence of man in the structures, “says Kimura.” What makes me believe that it is made by man is the spiral staircase, “explains, for his part, Kihachiro Aratake.

It is believed that it could be a vestige of the Jomon civilization, that inhabited prehistoric Japan around 12,000 BC. Others find similarities with other structures located in different parts of the planet, such as the famous Giant’s Causeway, in Ireland.

“When I saw it for the first time, I realized immediately that the formations they were similar to those of the earth“says geoscientist Takayuki Ogata, from the University of Ryukyu.” I had never seen formations that continued from land to the bottom of the sea and that was one of the reasons why I was really impressed, “adds this expert.

Detail of the Yonaguni monument.Melkov

Along these lines, geologist Makoto Otsubo, also from Ryukyu University, says: “This can be explained simply by looking at other naturally formed landscapes thate are similar to this “.

Another opinion is that of professional diver Kenzo Watanabe: “There were rumors that we would no longer be able to dive there if it became an archaeological site, so I decided to go while it was still possible. After seeing the monument, I think there’s no way man didn’t do itespecially with all those flat surfaces. It is really impressive, so many different surfaces and symmetrical shapes. I definitely think it’s not natural. “

Despite everything, especially its narrow passageways, arched doorways and 90-degree angles, most experts believe that the Yonaguni formations are of natural origin and it does not work of the human being.