This is the mysterious giant comet that approaches the Sun from the confines of the Solar System

With a diameter of between 100 and 200 kilometers, it is the largest comet ever discovered and the most distant visitor known to date.

At the beginning of 2013, the Dark Energy Survey (DES) project whose mission is to study dark energy first detected an object never seen before at the limits of the Solar System. Speculation about its nature continued until 2014, when an analysis of 80,000 images by Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein – an astronomer and astrophysicist at the University of Pennsylvania, respectively – began to obtain more information about what looked like a unpublished massive comet for science.

8 years later, scientists confirmed that the object possessed a eat, that is, a cloud of dust and gas around it and therefore, at the end of June 2021 it was officially listed as a giant kite approaching the interior of the Solar System.

Dark Energy Survey / DOE / FNAL / DECam / CTIO / NOIRLab / NSF / AURA / P. Bernardinelli & G. Bernstein (UPenn) / DESI Legacy Imaging Surveys

It may interest you: Strawberry moon, meteor shower and other astronomical phenomena of summer

C / 2014 UN271: the largest visitor ever discovered

C / 2014 UN271 is not only the most massive comet in history; he is also the farthest visitor to our cosmic neighborhood known so far. Its elongated orbit expands to the oort cloud, a region located at the edge of the Solar System with billions of objects from which the vast majority of long-period comets come, which take thousands of years to complete an orbit.

In this case, comet C / 2014 UN271 takes about three million years to complete a period. Hence its recent discovery is a unique coincidence on a cosmic scale: this is likely the only time our species is able to observe its passage through the Solar System.

Currently, this giant of ice, rocks and cosmic dust the comet C / 2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein) lies between the orbit of Uranus and Neptune 20 AU from Earth, that is, twenty times the distance between our planet and the Sun.

The comet has a perpendicular orbit with respect to the plane of the Solar System, so that it seems to ‘enter’ the gaseous worlds, as shown in this animation from NASA’s JPL Small-Body Database, where its trajectory appears with gray stripes :

Image: JPL Small-Body Database

Comet C / 2014 UN271’s long path will reach the perihelion (its closest point to the Sun) in 2031 when it enters 11 AU, a distance similar to the orbit of Saturn in our cosmic neighborhood. At that time, it will be visible even from our planet with a mid-range telescope for a few nights, before it begins a new path towards the oort cloud that will last for millions of years.

Now read:

The story of the dying comet that passed near Earth on Halloween

Animation showing the incredible speed of light in the Solar System