The P&G campaign, The Pause, was created by the Gray New York agency for the United States

For this activation, the hashtag #LeadWithLove and the slogan « When love surrounds, there is no pause » will be used

As part of this proposal, the company pledged to donate $ 5 million to the pro-LGBT + fight.

Each country has different challenges and cultural contexts, even on an issue as universal as the fight for LGBT + pride. Thus, depending on the nation, the community tends to face a series of radically different barriers, challenges and realities. During Pride Month, global companies could choose to launch a campaign that very broadly addresses the landscape of all their markets. Or, try to create unique concepts for each zone.

Everything indicates that this last approach is the one chosen by P&G for this Pride Month. The company had already launched a campaign for this celebration of the LGBT + community earlier this month. In it, he explored his historical relationship with its members and their struggle, as well as some of the specific challenges that a certain group of this part of the population still faces. However, the conglomerate decided to create an exclusive ad for the United States.

In this campaign, P&G tries to reinforce its great message of acceptance towards the members of the LGBT + community. To do this, he interviews several of them about “the pause”, the moments in his life where, due to the prevalent rejection of his identity, they must repress who they are. It is not just a poignant portrait of a problem that, unfortunately, is still very common. It also reflects a great understanding of what Pride Month really means.

Different ways to show Pride in a campaign

Along with P&G, other companies have already started to jump on the Pride Month trend with some spot or activation. For example, Nintendo used its popular title Animal Crossing to create a virtual parade on an island within the video game. Diesel released a charming short film to talk about the identity and acceptance of the transgender audience. And the Spotify campaign, much in its style, focused on personalization and audio content.

Regarding P & G’s new campaign, it is interesting that the company has launched more than one activation for this year. Again, the messages you try to convey in each ad are very different and speak to different audiences about different issues. They are almost separate activations. And in this approach is the true magic of his Pride Month project. It is not limited to addressing a single problem or launching a generic message of support to the public.

The problems of the LGBT + community are as diverse as its composition. True, Pride Month is an opportunity to unite and speak out against the challenges that affect you all. But each segment has a story to tell. The P&G campaign is a great lesson because it shows brands that it is not enough to just launch a single message of support. To be really interested in the public is also to understand its different facets.

The power to send a personalized message

Although not at Pride 2020, more than one campaign has shown that brands know the weight of creating a specific message to the region to which they speak. Burger King, for example, continues to spread the Great Encierro in Brazil because the pandemic is at its worst point there. Reckitt Benckiser sent a message of understanding to the Mexican medical personnel for the incidents of aggression. And Tecate changed his strategy for the new habits of young people.

And it is that culture has a fundamental weight in how a campaign is formed. Cultural Survival notes that many countries are beginning to adopt very similar behaviors and habits. However, several studies suggest that there are still key differences between various communities that can affect the quality of the message. Greenbook, on the other hand, ensures that understanding those details can be the key between a good and a bad commercial activation.

